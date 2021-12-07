2023: Appointees Nursing Political Ambition Should Resign, Says Gov Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has directed all serving political appointees with 2023 political ambitions in the state to resign on or before January 31, 2022, to pursue their dreams.

The governor was quoted to have said this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Kunle Somorin.

Abiodun said while it is legitimate to have such ambitions, the directive became expedient to avoid some observed distractions and the loss of focus in the discharge of their current responsibilities.

“As an administration unwaveringly committed to delivering on its electoral promises, any activity that is capable of undermining the implementation of the Building Our Future Together Agenda of the Administration will not be tolerated,” the statement read.

Governor Abiodun advised that those who cannot wait till the appropriate time for the 2023 electioneering process should take their leave to pursue their ambitions without constituting a clog in the wheel of the implementation of government programmes and activities.