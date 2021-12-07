COVID-19: Nigeria Confirms Three More Cases Of Omicron Variant

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed three more cases of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of the Omicron variant detected in Nigeria to six.

Three cases had earlier been announced on December 1.

According to the statement, all the Omicron cases so far were detected in persons with recent travel history to South Africa in November.

“The NCDC through the National Reference Laboratory (NRL) continues to coordinate genomic surveillance activities across the country to sequence all positive COVID-19 samples from international travellers arriving in Nigeria,” the statement read.

“This includes sequencing of positive samples from international travellers from October 2021 to date. The Delta variant remains the dominant variant and so far, we have not seen the replacement of this variant by the new Omicron variant as observed elsewhere.

“The Omicron variant is a source of global concern because of its increased risk of transmissibility and its potential to escape protective immune responses induced by natural infection and/or vaccination.

“Taken together, and if true, the Omicron variant can significantly change the current global COVID-19 epidemiology. There is currently no evidence of generalised or community transmission of this variant in Nigeria. However, the NCDC will continue coordinating and implementing genomic surveillance activities in-country to keep Nigerians reliably informed about existing variants, the Omicron and indeed other variants that may arise based on national data and emerging global evidence”.