Kala-Balge Battle: Zulum Visits Injured Soldiers, Gifts Them N5m

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum on Monday night visited soldiers injured in a fight between troops and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

Five soldiers were killed while many others were injured last week when operatives of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) engaged Boko Haram (BH) and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists at Rann, a border town between Nigeria and Cameroon, in Kala Balge, Local Government Area of Borno State.

Governor Zulum during his visit to the injured soldiers who are receiving treatment in Army Hospital, Maimalari Barracks was received by the General Officer Commanding 7 Division of the Army, Brigadier General Abdulwahab Eyitayo.

The governor directed the release of N5million which was immediately shared to all soldiers on admission, including those unconnected with the Kala-Balge battle.

Accompanied by the state assembly member, representing Kala Balge, and commissioners for Justice and Local Government and Emirate Affairs, the governor commended the soldiers for their gallantry and patriotism.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu had in a press statement, disclosed that the insurgents mounted gun trucks and motorcycles and attacked troops deployed at the Forward Operational Base (FOB) in Rann, during which the troops gallantly killed 26 and captured the terrorists’ combat vehicles. 18 AK 47 rifles and one M-21 rifle with large quantity of ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.

The troops forced the insurgents “to abandon their mission and withdraw in disarray”, even though “regrettably, two officers and five soldiers paid the supreme price, while three personnel sustained gunshot wounds” and were moved to the hospital.