The Kwara State Government led by His Excellency Governor Abdulrahaman AbdulRasaq, is celebrating women for their contributions to growth, change and development in the state.

At an event on Tuesday tagged ‘Cracking The Glass Ceiling: The Story Of Kwara Women’, Kwara women will tell their stories and break the stereotype of women subjected to being mere spectators.

Some of those expected to give speeches are: Businesswoman, Mrs Ibukun Awosika; Minister of Women Affairs, Paulen Tallen; Wife of Ekiti State Governor Mrs Bisi Fayemi; Mrs Sarah Jibril; Former acting Governor of CBN Mrs Sarah Alade; Former Chief Judge of Kwara State Justice, Raliat Elelu – Habeeb and others.

More to follow…

LIVE UPDATES

11:52 am: Dr Rukayat Alburni, the representative of the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, addresses the crowd.

11:31 am: The wife of the Kwara State Governor, Mrs Olufolake Abdulrasak, addresses the crowd.

11:25 am: Ibrahim Damaigoro is invited to give Islamic prayers.

11:24 am: Most Rev Paul Adegboyega is invited to give a Christian prayer.

11:11 am: Shortly after, the Keynote Speaker, Mrs Ibukun Awosika is invited up to speak.

11:08 am: The state governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasak just arrived at the venue.