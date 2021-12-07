Sylvester Oromoni: Reps Want Suspected Students Placed On No-Fly List

Members of the House of Representatives have called on the Inspector General of Police to take over the investigation into the death of Dowen College Student, Sylvester Oromoni and place the suspects on the no-fly list.

The lawmakers during plenary on Tuesday said the Inspector General of Police needs to immediately commission and take over the investigation, prosecution, and punishment of the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The House in a motion of urgent public importance by Representative Unyime Idem, condemned in strong terms the recent incidences of inhuman treatment and abuses happening in the boarding schools across the country.

The lawmakers said the five students alleged to be involved in the crime should be placed on the no-fly list to prevent them from leaving the country.

They called for the proper regulation of boarding schools in the country,

The House also noted that another incidence leading to the death of 14-year-old Karen-Happuch Akpagher of Premier Academy, Lugbe, Abuja on the 22nd day of June 2021, who died from sexual assault, is disturbing and the matter needs to be properly handled by the police.

The House Committees on Education, Youth Development, and Women Affairs and Social Development have been mandated to follow up with the investigation.

A minute of silence was observed with respect to the children.

Death Of A 12-Year-Old

The story of 12-year-old Sylvester went viral last week after his cousin went on social media to demand justice. In a series of Tweets, the cousin, with handle @Perrisonoromoni said Sylvester was assaulted by some senior students pf Dowen College. He added that Sylvester died after sustaining multiple internal injuries from being tortured and bullied.

Also, in a video released online by the family member, Oromoni jr was seen writhing in pain. His teeth were stained dark red with blood. His legs were swollen, and his belly was bloated.

The Management of Dowen College in a statement claimed that Sylvester was injured while playing football. In another statement, they assured that they will cooperate with authorities to investigate the incident.

The Lagos State government through its Ministry of Education paid an inquiry visit to the college and announced on Friday that the school be shut down indefinitely.