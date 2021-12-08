Late Sylvester Oromoni’s Father Visits Lagos CIID To Report Death

The father of Sylvester Oromoni junior, the late 12-year-old student of Dowen College Lekki has visited the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID) in Yaba to officially report the death of his son.

Sylvester was said to have died from the injuries sustained during an alleged assault by five of his colleagues who wanted to initiate him into cultism.

Confirming the development, a police source told Channels Television that Mr Sylvester Oromoni arrived at the office complex of the State CIID on Wednesday morning.

Oromoni made the visit in the company of some persons suspected to be family members and lawyers from the law firm of Falana and Falana’s Chambers.

Upon his arrival, the source said the aggrieved father registered his presence at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CIID, Fayoade Adegoke, before heading to the Homicide Section of the department to write his statement.

Oromoni was said to have travelled to Lagos by air on Tuesday evening, for an appointment with the police to formally document the alleged murder of his son.

Meanwhile, authorities at the Lagos State Police Command are set to carry out a post-mortem on late Sylvester’s body in Delta State.

The command, according to sources, is teaming up with operatives from Delta State to ascertain the cause of the death of the young boy.