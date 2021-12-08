Ojodu Accident: We Are Too Professional To Indulge In Chasing Vehicles – FRSC Boss

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) in Lagos, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide has denied involvement in the road accident which occurred on Tuesday at the Ojodu area of the state.

The FRSC boss during an interview on the Channels Television Breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily said road safety officials are professional in their conduct and will not chase after vehicles to apprehend erring drivers.

“Let me just speak from the Federal Road Safety Corps angle. FRSC does not have cause under any guide to pursue any vehicle. By virtue of technology that is available to us, the only thing I need is to get the number plate of the vehicle and I can get him any day anytime.

“So, we don’t even pursue saloon vehicles not to talk of articulated vehicles in a built-up arrear. Attributing such to FRSC is quite unfortunate. We are too professional to indulge in that,” Ogungbemide said.

He explained that the driver of the truck lost control and hit pedestrians including the pupils and they got a phone call about the accident before eventually going to the scene for rescue operations.

“I won’t be able to talk for other organisation but all I can tell you is that the truck lost control by virtue of the circumstances that could have happened and ran into the pupils. At that time, FRSC has no bearing as regards the issue of patrol on that corridor. I said earlier that our office is a stone’s throw from that school. So, the fact that they see our operatives here and there does not mean that we are having any business to do with enforcement.”

Several schoolchildren were on Tuesday feared dead after a truck rammed into some students in the Ojodu area of Lagos State.

The incident occurred around 2:00 pm at Grammar School Bus-Stop, Ogunusi Road when students after closing from school were returning to their respective homes.

Eyewitnesses said no fewer than 10 students died in the accident but the police in a statement said two students died while those injured are receiving treatment at various hospitals.