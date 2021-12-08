Presidency 2023: Wike Has The Capacity To Deliver – Rivers Elder Statesman

An elder statesman in Rivers State, Sergent Chidi Awuse, says Governor Nyesom Wike is well qualified to serve as Nigeria’s president come 2023.

In an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, the politician urged Wike to join the race as the South-South candidate.

“Factors that should have a role to play is the ability to deliver and that is why some of us are saying we are offering him – Nyesom Ezenwo Wike – to Nigeria to assess him,” Mr Awuse stated.

He added that there is nothing that can disqualify the current governor of Rivers State from running for the next presidential election, including the geographical location which terms a political factor that does not count.

The elder statesman stressed that Nigerians must seek a leader like Wike, who he says, has the capacity to transform the country.

“What we have seen over the period he came into office, we have not seen it since politics started in 1999, still PDP. But PDP Rivers State has corrected the ills now through Wike.

“Wike has transformed the state beyond anyone’s expectation. No local government area in Rivers State that has no project, properly funded and properly executed,” the statesman proclaimed.

He further declared that Governor Wike has the potential to clamp down on any form of unrest stirred by terrorists and other anarchists, adding that by choosing the Rivers State Governor to lead Nigeria, the nation will enjoy a crime-free society.