Trailer Accident: President Buhari Condoles With Parents Of Ojodu Students

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with parents, relations and friends of the Ojodu Grammar School students who lost their lives in an accident on Tuesday, along the Isheri Road, Ojodu, in Lagos State.

His condolences were conveyed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Wednesday.

The President also extended condolences to the Government and people of Lagos State and the authorities of Ojodu Grammar School “over the sad and painful loss of the promising lives that were cut short in the tragic incident”.

He prayed that the Almighty God will comfort the grieving parents and relations at this very difficult time, and grant the injured quick recovery.

A day after the incident, Tension was said to have been building around the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) office in the Ojodu area of the state, creating fears that violence could break out in the area.

Earlier on Wednesday, Channels TV also observed that the police had cordoned off a filling station just meters away from the scene of the incident.

Commercial activities within the vicinity also appeared to have been shut down.

The accident occurred at Grammar School Bus-Stop along the Ogunusi Road on Tuesday afternoon when schoolchildren were returning to their respective homes.

Channels Television gathered that the driver of the vehicle lost control before hitting the unspecified number of students.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, who confirmed the incident, said two students died with others injured.

Eyewitnesses at the scene, however, gave conflicting accounts.

While some claimed about 13 students were feared dead, others said 17 schoolchildren died.