Yuletide: Lagos Govt Issues Guidelines On Parties, Others
The Lagos State government has issued a set of guidelines on social events and gatherings during the festive season amid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It stated that all social events must be duly registered to obtain event safety clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission website (www.lasgsafetyreg.com) prior to holding.
This was announced in a statement on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Information in the state, Gbenga Omotoso.
See the guidelines issued by the government below:
Where possible, events should be held in an outdoor space.
Occupancy limit at any event must not exceed 60% of the maximum design capacity of the event centre.
All attendees of a social gathering are expected to present their vaccination cards or digital bar code page, showing at least first dose but preferably double dose full vaccination. In unvaccinated people, a negative PCR test within 72 hours will be an exemption.
Guests and service providers with high temperature (above 37.5) are to be politely turned back and referred to paramedics or the emergency response team on the ground.
All guests and service providers at the event must wear a nose mask or face shield before entry.
All guests and service providers must endeavor to wash their hands before entering the venue or use hand sanitizers after which temperature checks should be carried out.
Hand sanitizers are to be positioned at the entry point and at different spots within the venue.