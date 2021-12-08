Yuletide: Lagos Govt Issues Guidelines On Parties, Others

The Lagos State government has issued a set of guidelines on social events and gatherings during the festive season amid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It stated that all social events must be duly registered to obtain event safety clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission website (www.lasgsafetyreg.com) prior to holding.

This was announced in a statement on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Information in the state, Gbenga Omotoso.

See the guidelines issued by the government below: