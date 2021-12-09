Ekiti SSG Resigns, Picks Form To Contest 2022 Governorship Election

The Secretary to the Ekiti State Government, Biodun Oyebanji has resigned his position.

This followed the recent directive by Governor Kayode Fayemi that any member of his cabinet and other appointees vying for political offices should resign before December 18.

The former SSG has also proceeded to obtain the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2022 Ekiti State Gubernatorial election at the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress headquarters in Abuja.

Oyebanji is the first and only appointee of Governor Fayemi to have taken the bold step of resigning as well as expressing his governorship interest as of now.