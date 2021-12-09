Gunmen Kill Commissioner In Katsina

The Katsina State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr. Rabe Nasir, has been killed by gunmen.

A top government official who craved anonymity confirmed the incident to Channels Television via the telephone on Thursday.

According to the source, the commissioner was assassinated on Wednesday night in his residence located at GRA along Daura Road in the state capital.

He said security operatives had after the incident taken over the residence.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Sanusi Buba confirmed the incident to Channels Television while addressing journalists.

While noting that the deceased was killed last night after returning home, the police commissioner said that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the police boss, the State Police Command has begun investigating the killing of the Commissioner.

He equally explained that the commissioner’s corpse has been evacuated to the Federal Medical Center Katsina.