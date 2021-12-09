Advertisement

Gunmen Kill Commissioner In Katsina

Abdulrrahman Umar  
Updated December 9, 2021
Katsina State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr Rabe Nasir

 

The Katsina State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr. Rabe Nasir, has been killed by gunmen.

A top government official who craved anonymity confirmed the incident to Channels Television via the telephone on Thursday.

According to the source, the commissioner was assassinated on Wednesday night in his residence located at GRA along Daura Road in the state capital.

He said security operatives had after the incident taken over the residence.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Suspected Notorious Serial Killer In Ogun

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Sanusi Buba confirmed the incident to Channels Television while addressing journalists.

While noting that the deceased was killed last night after returning home, the police commissioner said that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the police boss, the State Police Command has begun investigating the killing of the Commissioner.

He equally explained that the commissioner’s corpse has been evacuated to the Federal Medical Center Katsina.



More on Local

Catholic Priest Regains Freedom From Kidnappers

Amotekun Impounds 50 Unregistered Vehicles In Ondo

Nasarawa Governor Nominates 28-Year-Old Law Graduate, 14 Others As Commissioners

Nembe Oil Spillage: Lawyers Demand Immediate Investigation, Threaten Legal Action

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV