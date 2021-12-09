INEC Deploys 17 Voter Enrolment Devices For FCT Council Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deployed 17 INEC Voter Enrolment Devices (IVEDs) to the registration centres for the FCT Council elections.

INEC Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the commission met on Thursday and deliberated on several issues, including the conduct of the Federal Capital Territory Area Council Elections.

He said in pursuant of section 103(1) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), INEC fixed Saturday 21st February 2022 for the conduct of elections into the offices of Chairman, Vice Chairman, and members of the Area Councils.

“By section 103(1) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the Commission is empowered to conduct elections into the offices of Chairman, Vice Chairman, and members of the Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” Okoye said.

“Pursuant to this power, the Commission met on 30th March 2021 and fixed Saturday 21st February 2022 for the conduct of elections to these positions.

“By section 9(5) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the registration of voters, updating and revision of the register of voters shall stop not later than 60 days before any election covered by the Act. Consequently, the Commission will, in compliance, suspend further registration of voters in the FCT with effect from December 12, 2021.

“To contain the anticipated upsurge as the Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) winds down in the FCT, the Commission has deployed additional INEC Voter Enrolment Devices (IVEDs) to the registration centres. A total of 17 IVEDs have been distributed based on 2 per Area Council and 5 at the Registration Centre.”