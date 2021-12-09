Nasarawa Governor Nominates 28-Year-Old Law Graduate, 14 Others As Commissioners

Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has nominated a 28-year-old law graduate, Barrister Hannatu Bala Abimiku (Lafia) and 14 others as members of the state executive council.

Majority Leader of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Tanko Tunga, disclosed this while presenting the list of nominees before the assembly, on Thursday.

According to him, the governor submitted the names of the nominees for confirmation as commissioners.

Abimiku graduated from the Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK) in 2016 and proceeded to the Nigerian law school where she passed out in 2018.

Those nominated include, Hon. Yakubu Kwanta (Akwanga), who is currently the Special Adviser on Youths and Sports to the governor, Yusuf Aliyu Turaki (Awe), Aisha Rufai Ibrahim (Awe), Salihu Ena (Doma), Umar Mukailu Gurku (Karu) and Nuhu Oshafu (Keana).

Others include Idris Mohammed Idris (Keffi), Abdulkarim Kana(Kokona), Mohammed Sarki Tanimu(Lafia), Fati Jimeta Sabo(Nasarawa), Mohammed Yakubu Lawal (Nasarawa Eggon), Daniel Agye-Obi, Ahmed Baba Yahaya (Toto) and Lucky Isaac (Wamba).