No One Involved In Sylvester Oromoni’s Death Will Be Spared – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to get justice for Sylvester Oromoni, the late 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki.

Sylvester was said to have died from the injuries sustained during an alleged assault by five of his colleagues who wanted to initiate him into cultism.

The President, while reacting to the incident in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, condemned the act, maintaining that justice will be served no matter who is involved.

“I share the anger and grief up and down the country following this incident. On behalf of my family and I, and the government of the federation, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the Oromoni family, the government, and people of Lagos State and give the firm assurance that this incident will be thoroughly investigated and the appropriate punishment meted out to all those who are culpable,” Buhari was quoted to have said.

He described the deceased as “one of our bright youngsters doing excellently in school, bringing joy to the family.”

The President equally asked the police to continue the ongoing investigation until they get to the root of the matter in order for the law to take its course.