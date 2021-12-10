Katsina To Restore Telecom Services

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has written to the Nigerian Telecommunications Commission (NCC) requesting it to restore telephone services in 10 of the 17 local government areas affected by the ban on telecoms services about four months ago.

In a statement by the state’s spokesman, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, the decision to suspend the ban in the ten local governments is due to the return to near normalcy.

Mr Malumfashi assured that efforts have remained on the front burner to ensure maximum return of peace in every part of the state.

The affected ten local government areas are Kurfi, Dutsinma, Matazu, Musawa, Malumfashi, and Dandume. Others are Bakori, Funtua, Kafur and Danja.

Those unaffected by the planned restoration of the services are Faskari, Sabuwa, Batsari, Safana, Kankara, Danmusa, and Jibia.

It would be recalled that the Katsina State government had passed a crime prevention order, which, in addition to suspending telephone services in 17 local government areas, also prohibited the use of some roads in the affected areas.

Also affected was the transportation of firewood within the state, sale of all categories of animals in, and the total closure of some major markets in the affected places, as well as the sale of motorcycles in the affected markets and the restriction of the use of commercial motorcycles and tricycles from 10.00 pm to 5.30, am throughout the state, among others.