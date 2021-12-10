‘Winning Is The Goal:’ Simon Moses Aiming For AFCON Glory With Nigeria

FC Nantes forward, Simon Moses, has set his sights on winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with the Super Eagles and does not mind going the extra mile to make that happen.

“Actually, winning is the goal because the last one [2019 edition], we were third but right now we have to do everything possible to get a gold medal,” the former Gent winger told Ligue 1.

According to him, he can play in any position to ensure the team lifts the trophy.

“Whenever I am called up, I will give my best. It does not matter which position I play,” the 2019 AFCON bronze medalist, added.

“If any coach says, ‘Hey, I want you to play as a goalkeeper because I believe in you,’ I will stay in the goal.”

‘No Easy Group’

Nigeria, in Group D of the competition alongside Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea Bissau, are among favourites to win the competition but the player says the 1994 African champions will not underrate any team in the competition.

“Some will say it is an easy group but I think in Africa, there is no easy group. Now every team is stronger, wiser,” the player maintained.

“Everybody knows football now. So, I believe there is no small group but all I know is that we are going to qualify from that group. I think every country is wiser now.”

He also believes the national side, which he says is “a thing of joy” representing, needs to ” fight together” if they want to win the competition.

“It does not matter how we play,” Simon said. “All we just need is just to win.”