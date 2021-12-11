‘Don’t Be Afraid To Say It Out,’ Sanwo-Olu Asks Students To Report Bullies

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged students in the state to promptly report any incident of bullying and not be afraid to report anyone that mistreats them.

The governor while addressing the students on Friday, during the commissioning of Lagos State Model College in Igbokuta, Ikorodu stressed that bullying will not be tolerated.

“The choice of school projects we are delivering is to raise the standards of our schools and ensure that you pupils learn under the most conducive environment. You must be well behaved, if there is any unusual event, don’t be afraid to say it out. We will not allow bullying in our schools.

“Senior pupils are meant to support and encourage their junior ones. We do not want to have pupils that will be condoning bullying and cultism in their schools. Any one of you who is a bully or member of a secret cult group must renounce and stay away from the act,” the governor said.

The projects include 12 classrooms block, a 182-bed dormitory, reading rooms, and a laundromat built in the State-owned Model College. Sanwo–Olu said his administration believed effective teaching and learning could only take place when standard infrastructure and well-trained teaching staff are provided.

He encouraged the students not to keep quiet in the face of bullying but to, “say something if you see something. We are determined to eradicate bullying and ensure there is harmony in all our schools. I want you to be supportive of one another. It is only when you support yourselves that you will grow to become great students, individuals, and great citizens of this nation.”

The governor also tasked the teachers to be watchful and attentive to pupils’ observation, noting that showing understanding could save bullied pupils.

His Government, he said, remained committed to raising quality and providing an equitable education to all students.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s statement comes on the heels of the death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, whose death has raised concerns.

The late student was alleged to have been attacked by “some of his senior colleagues” for refusing to join a cult group — but the school has denied the claim.

Following the development, the Lagos government sealed off the school, which is located at the Lekki axis of the state while the police said they have commenced investigation into the incident.

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday said five students of Dowen College, as well as three housemasters of the school, are now in their custody and are being quizzed over their alleged involvement in Oromoni’s death.