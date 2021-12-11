Ghana To Vaccinate Returning Travellers On Arrival

Ghana will from Monday vaccinate returning citizens and residents against COVID-19 upon arrival at the airport if they have not received the jab.

Ghana’s Health Service Director-General, Patrick Kuma-Aboagye disclosed this on Friday, amid concerns over low take-up of vaccination.

This is as Public health authorities in the country introduce new travel guidelines requiring visitors to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 from next week.

Under new rules coming into effect from midnight on Sunday, travellers “will be required to provide evidence of full vaccination,” Kuma-Aboagye, said.

“All Ghanaians travelling out of the country are to be fully vaccinated,” he added in a statement late Thursday.

The West African nation has administered just over 5.7 million doses and virus cases are low.

Unvaccinated Ghanaians and residents currently outside the country who intend to return within 14 days of the deadline will still be allowed in.

“However, they would be vaccinated on arrival at the airport,” said Kuma-Aboagye.

Other travel requirements such as a negative PCR test prior to travel and an antigen test on arrival to Ghana remain in place.

The country has recorded just over 131,000 cases and 1,200 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Ghana along with neighbouring Nigeria said last week it had detected cases of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron.

Several countries in Europe and Asia have imposed vaccine passports for travel or to access certain public spaces.

Britain announced this week it will require proof of vaccination to enter nightclubs and other large entertainment venues.

AFP