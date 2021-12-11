Tommy Hilfiger Talks Fashion Business With Wizkid

Nigerian music giant, Wizkid recently had a conversation with fashion giant, Tommy Hilfiger.

The conversation hosted by British model and fashion designer, Leomie Anderson was held at Tommy Hilfiger store on Regent Street, London.

In a short video shared this week on the official Instagram handle of the fashion brand, Wizkid is seen discussing with Thomas Hilfiger.

Also in a separate post, Wizkid’s manager, Sunday Are shared on Instagram, videos from the conversation.

During the conversation, Hilfiger praised Wizkid for selling out the 02 Arena and made mention of the fashion business.

Wizkid before now has a relationship with the premium fashion brand. Earlier in September, he was enlisted for its Pass the Mic campaign aimed at inspiring people globally.

Grammy Award-winning Wizkid earlier in December sold out his Made In Lagos tour tickets at O2 Arena in two minutes.