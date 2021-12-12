Omicron: Nigeria’s Plan To Red List UK, Others Not ‘Tit-For-Tat’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Minister of State, for Health, Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora, has given further insight into the Federal Government’s plan to place on a red-list, countries that have placed Nigeria on a red-list in the wake of a new Omicron variant of the COVID-19.

Dr Mamora who was a guest on Channels TV’s News @ 10, said contrary to claims that the said plan was on a tit-for-tat basis, the move is only expected to be in the best interest of the country.

“I don’t want you to look at it from that angle, (the tit-for-tat perception).. No, it’s not that.

“In international diplomacy, I am aware that you have what we call the principle of reciprocity in which case you want to act in a reciprocal manner that another country has acted.

“But most importantly in all this, is the fact that we have every right to determine what is best for us,” the Minister said.

