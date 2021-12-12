‘The Battle To Rescue Nigeria Is On You,’ Wike Charges PDP Chairman

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has charged the new National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu not to be distracted, saying the battle to rescue Nigeria in 2023 falls on him.

Ayu, who emerged as Chairman on October 31 took over the leadership of the main opposition party alongside 20 others elected into various positions within the PDP National Working Committee.

Addressing the PDP faithful on Sunday during an interdenominational service in Ayu’s honour in Benue State, Wike asked the new Chairman to rebuild the main opposition party as it gets set to reclaim power in two years’ time.

While thanking God for his emergence as the party’s chairman, Wike rallied support for Ayu in ensuring that the PDP is rebuilt.

He called for cooperation and unity, noting that doing so would enable the main opposition party to reclaim power in 2023.

“The battle to rescue Nigeria, the party to change leadership in 2023 is on you and nobody can blame God for that,” Wike told Ayu six weeks after emerging as PDP National Chairman via a consensus.

“Nobody knows why God said at this point in time you should be the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.”

Recalling previous positions Ayu held as a former Minister of Interior, Education and Environment as well as a former Senate President, Wike said he has not had the opportunity to serve as PDP Chairman before.

According to Wike, Nigeria is in dire need of rescue, noting that the responsibility falls on Ayu’s shoulders.

He added, “Today we have lost focus in the National Assembly and so you have to put our party together to make sure our members of the National Assembly speak with one voice and be the opposition party that supposed to be.

“I supported, voted for you because I have the belief you can turn this PDP to success in 2023. But if you are not doing well, Mr Chairman I will shout and say ‘this is not what we expected from you.

“Do not be distracted about who will be the presidential aspirant. Let them not disturb you, go and focus and rebuild the party. Once the party is rebuilt, I can assure that you will have somebody that will stand in this party and Nigerians will vote for that person.”