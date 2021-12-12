Zamfara APC Vows To Support Matawalle In Fight Against Banditry

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in Zamfara has vowed to do its best with the Matawalle-led administration to completely end all acts of banditry in the state.

The assurance was given today by the Chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Tukur Umar Danfulani during a live phone-in programme on the Zamfara State Radio.

The chairman who commended the positive feat attained in all sectors of the state by the governor despite the challenges posed by insecurity said youth empowerment and self-reliance programmes will continue to be extended to all parts of the state.

He noted that subsequent governments will find the state’s administration easier as the current government has put in place all necessary structures including an improved government house with all state of the art facility, the ongoing Cargo Airport project, roads construction and rehabilitation and provision of social services among others.

According to him, these facilities will in turn bring more employment opportunities, reduce restiveness and help in ending banditry and other forms of criminality in the state.

Alhaji Danfulani noted that trips undertaken by the governor within and outside the shores of the country have exposed the state which has a vast deposit of various solid minerals to many multimillion investors which will soon make the state the investment hub of the nation.

The APC stalwart explained that the idea of the RUGA settlement initiated by governor Matawalle is one of the best ways of addressing insecurity which was borne out of herder/farmer conflict and urged the federal government and the international community to support the state government so as to achieve peace in the country.

While responding to some callers on how he will move the party, the chairman said, he will continue to engage stakeholders through consultation and ensure that all welfare coming to the party are shared by leaders of the party at the local government levels and through polling units so that no one is left out.

He further said, his leadership will ensure discipline among members and leaders as well as enhance respect and recognition to hierarchy and constituted authority.

The chairman pointed out that communities should remove fear from their minds and rise up to the challenge by joining hands with security agents to patrol and protect their communities in resisting attacks by criminals.

He urged the good people of the state to continue to pray for the success of the Matawalle government and the leadership of the party so that the dividends of democracy will continue to reach all parts of the state.