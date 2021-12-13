Buhari Asks NASS To Address Issues That Will Strengthen Nigeria’s Democracy

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the National Assembly to address issues that will strengthen the nation’s democracy.

Speaking at the maiden parliamentarian lectures 2021 organised by NASS in collaboration with the National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), he said the executive arm of government would continue to partner with the National Assembly.

According to the President, this is for the smooth governance and execution of bills for the overall benefits of Nigerians.

President Buhari was represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

While noting that Nigerians have called for the review of the 1999 Constitution, the President said he is aware that National Assembly is engaging stakeholders in the process of the constitutional amendment.

“I equally charge you to ensure that this lecture series is sustained and targeted at addressing key national and constitutional issues in a manner that will strengthen our democracy, eliminate grey areas and enthrone best practices,” President Buhari said.

“The Executive arm of government shall continue to build on the existing good working relationship with the legislature to ensure that the interest of each and every Nigerian is advanced and public good delivered.

“I, therefore, charge the National Assembly and the Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies to ensure that the outcome is well documented and circulated.”

He commended the 9th Assembly leadership for the maiden parliamentarian lecture, stating that it offers a veritable platform to enunciate outcomes of research, comparative analysis, best practices, tactical reasoning and policy implementations in the government’s quest to deliver good governance to Nigerians.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, Buhari said the disease has tested the fabric of more established democracies around the world, with Nigeria equally affected.

He added, “There is no doubt that our system was equally affected, especially when the sub-national entities were allowed to determine whether or not to join others in enforcing control measures against the spread of the virus.

“It is on this important note that I wish to commend the leadership and members of the ninth National Assembly for their immense contributions to the promotion of democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

“It remains a statement of fact that the legislature is the embodiment of the doctrine of popular sovereignty which recognises that the people are the source of all political power.”