IGP Describes 2021 As Challenging, Asks Officers To Brace Up For 2022

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Usman Baba, has described 2021 as challenging owing to threats to internal security by the activities of bandits, secessionists and kidnapping syndicates.

He made the comment while speaking at a meeting with senior police officers in Abuja on Monday.

While commending the senior officers for their efforts in maintaining law and order, the police boss reminded them to brace for the challenges that 2022 may present ahead of the 2023 general elections.

READ ALSO: 15 People Abducted By Bandits In Sokoto Escape From Custody

The police boss also announced plans for the launch of operational vehicles in 2022 to boost the police’s performance to tackle the challenge of insecurity while recruitment of 10,000 police constables is being worked on.

He charged the officers to remain professional in the discharge of their duties while upholding the rights of all persons.

To guard against unprofessionalism among its workforce, he announced that a special operation to monitor the conduct of its men and officers especially during the festive period is in top gear.