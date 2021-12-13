NYSC Members To Show COVID-19 Vaccination Proof Before Camp Registration

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says prospective members will be required to show evidence of vaccination before they will be allowed into the camp for registration from the next orientation exercise in 2022.

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, announced this on Monday in his nationwide virtual address to the 2021 Batch “C” Stream Two corps members and camp officials.

Amid the reported cases of the new COVID-19 variant – omicron, he stated that the NYSC would not let down its guard on strict adherence to the protocols put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

“We want to ensure that we adhere strictly to the non-pharmaceutical protocols of COVID-19,” Ibrahim was quoted as saying in a statement by a spokesman for the corps, Emeka Mgbemena.

He advised corps members that were about to complete their orientation course to add value to themselves by acquiring skills that would make them business owners, instead of seeking the scarcely available salaried jobs.

The NYSC-DG noted that the scheme had partnered several institutions such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and others to provide soft loans to corps members with good business proposals.

He urged them to continue with the post-camp training of the skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme they started during the orientation course.

Avoid Free Rides

The brigadier-general gave an assurance that efforts were ongoing to establish NYSC Trust Fund to make more funds available for willing corps member to start their businesses as they exit service.

“NYSC is a platform for those that are very serious. Please take the skill acquisition seriously and ensure you register for the post-camp training. I can assure you that our partners are ready to support us to ensure that the start-up capitals are made available to corps members,” he said.

lbrahim also warned corps members against night and unauthorised journeys, but break any trip extending beyond 6pm and pass the night in a safe place.

“Don’t endanger your security and for those going on relocation, please ensure that you don’t travel at night,” he stated. “Don’t board vehicles by the roadside, but go to designated motor parks to do so.

“Avoid free rides; we have partnered various transport unions, including the Federal Road Safety Corps to ensure that only road-worthy vehicles are provided for corps members while travelling.

“We have NYSC corps lodges, secretariats, and army barracks; find out where they are and make sure you pass the night there for journeys that will take you beyond six (pm) to get to your destination.”