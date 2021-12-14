Customs Begin Recruitment Exercise, Ask Candidates To Apply

The Nigeria Customs Service has commenced the process for supplementary recruitment into the service.

A statement by the management of the service said the recruitment process began with the opening of the portal for applications.

According to the statement, the portal which was opened on December 13 will be closed by December 24.

The service, therefore, advised all interested candidates to follow some procedures while applying for any position in its workforce.

“Visit www.customs.gov.ng, click on e-Services, Select vacancy; or visit vacancy.customs.gov.ng,” the statement read.

“The cadres will be staggered as follows: Superintendent carder (08) – 13th – 14th December, Inspectorate career (06) – 15th -16th December.

“Customs Assistant Carder (03, 04) – 17th – 18th December. After these specific dates, all the carders remain open for applications till 24th December 2021.”

While warning applicants that the process is free, the service asked the public not to make any payment to any individual or group.