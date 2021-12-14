Nigeria Will Fulfill Its Promises, Buhari Tells ECOWAS Parliament

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria will keep the pledges it made to the ECOWAS Parliament, and to the sub-regional body at large.

The President gave this assurance on Tuesday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving a team from the ECOWAS Parliament, led by the Speaker, Dr Sidie Mohammed Tunis.

He commended the parliament for planning to fill its positions subsequently through elections, which would be incorporated into general elections of member countries, noting that “it would be cost-effective.”

On the construction of a parliament building in Abuja, President Buhari said he was pleased that the body was collaborating with the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, adding: “we will try to encourage the contractor. All promises we made to ECOWAS Parliament, and the sub-regional group at large, would be fulfilled.”

On his part, Speaker Tunis expressed sympathy to the government and people of Nigeria over the recent losses from terror attacks, describing the country as resilient in its efforts to defeat the terrorists.

He also applauded Nigeria for its level of support to the ECOWAS Parliament, noting that the plan is now to strengthen the body through electing its officials rather than their being appointed.

“When they are elected, they will be more committed, and the election would be tied to national polls of member countries,” the Speaker said.

He added that the vision for a parliament building in Abuja is that it would be completed before May, 2023, so that President Buhari would commission it before leaving office.