Nnamdi Kanu Sues AGF, DSS Over Alleged Denial Of Fundamental Rights

The self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has instituted a fresh suit against the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Department of the State Services (DSS) over alleged denial of his fundamental human rights.

In the fresh suit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Kanu is seeking an order to compel the DSS to allow him access to food, medical care, and cloth of his choice.

The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS1585/2021 was filed on his behalf by a legal practitioner, Maxwell Okpara.

In the suit dated December 13, 2021, Kanu also sought a court order against DSS to allow him to arrange food for himself at his own expense.

He claimed that even though he is facing a criminal trial, the law still presumes him innocent until the contrary is proven.

The detainee complained bitterly of alleged solitary confinement at DSS custody and prayed the court to order his relocation to the Kuje Correctional Center in Abuja.

In a 10-paragraph affidavit in support of the suit and deposed to by one Emmanuel Kanu, the detainee alleged that despite a repeated court order, he is still being prevented from enjoying quality medical care.

He claimed that the medical personnel attending to him are quack and incompetent to manage his health challenges.

Kanu also averred that the action of the defendants on his solitary confinement was inhuman, degrading, and constituted a breach of Section 34 of the 1999 Constitution.

He, therefore, urged the court to declare that the respondents while carrying out their duties were to comply with express provisions of Chapter 4 of the 1999 Constitution.

The detainee also asked the court to declare that he was entitled to the enjoyment of his right to dignity of the human person, as enshrined under Section 34 of the 1999 Constitution.

Among others, Kanu urged the court to order the respondents to immediately allow him to appoint legal practitioners and medical personnel of his choice from any government hospital to review his health file.

In an affidavit of urgency filed along with the suit, Kanu urged the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, to assign the case for hearing during the yearly vacation of the court.

No date has, however, been fixed for hearing of the suit.