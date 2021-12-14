Olowu Of Owu, Oba Dosunmu Is Dead

The Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Olusanya Dosunmu, Amororo (II), is dead.

He died on Monday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital after a brief illness.

Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu joined the Nigerian Civil service in 1956 and later the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, where he rose to become the head of the drama department.

He was the producer of the popular Nigerian Television series, The Village Headmaster that held the record as the longest-running popular television series for over 20 years.

In 1975, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu left the Nigerian broadcasting corporation to establish a private film production outfit

Years later in 2005, he ascended the throne of his forefathers.

Meanwhile, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has expressed shock at the death of the monarch.

In a condolence message issued on his behalf on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin in Abeokuta, Gov. Abiodun described Oba Dosunmu as “a quintessential monarch, a man of peace and a passionate supporter of development”.

While condoling with his immediate family and the people of Owu, the governor urged them to take solace in the lasting impact he had on his domain.

“God Almighty grants Kabiyesi’s soul eternal repose and the people he left behind the fortitude to bear this loss”, Governor Abiodun said.