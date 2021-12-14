Police Arrest Suspected Armed Robber, Recover Guns In Ekiti

A suspected armed robber has been arrested in Ekiti State, police authorities said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abutu Sunday, said the suspect, Alaba Akinlade, was arrested on November 22 following a report that some unknown persons had broken into an apartment in Ado-Ekiti.

The suspect was said to have stolen a television, a photocopy/printing machine, a video recording camera, a stabiliser, a generator, and a sack of rice.

Following the report, according to the command’s spokesman, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) swung into action and arrested Akinlade in connection with the crime.

“During interrogation, Alaba Akinlade confessed to the commission of the crime and further claimed that he is a member of a gang of armed robbers that comprises two others who are currently at large,” the PPRO said.

All items looted by the suspect, as well as three pump action guns, one Beretta pistol and forty-one live cartridges were recovered from him during a raid on the gang’s hideout along Afao Road in the state.