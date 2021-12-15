UPDATED: Bandits Kill Kaduna Lawmaker, Abduct Travellers On Kaduna-Zaria Highway

Bandits have killed a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rilwanu Gadagau, along the Kaduna-Zaria Highway.

Gadagau, who represented Giwa Constituency of the state, was the Chairman of the Committee on Local Government and Rural Development in the Assembly.

He was reported to have been killed on Monday night by bandits who attacked travellers along the road. The body of the lawmaker was later discovered on Wednesday morning.

Although police authorities in Kaduna have yet to react to the incident, a relative of the late lawmaker confirm the killing to Channels Television.

He revealed that Gadagau’s body was found near Mawai, a village just about 13 kilometres from the Kaduna State capital.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Buhari Has Done His Best, Expecting More From Him Is Like Kicking A Dead Horse – Obasanjo

Another traveller, one Sani Dogara was also reportedly killed by the bandits. He was said to be among over 30 travellers abducted by the bandits who laid a siege on the road.

The operation on the highway, according to sources, lasted more than two hours.

Confirming the incident, the Speaker of the Assembly, Yusuf Zailani, described the death of the lawmaker as devastating.

In a statement on Wednesday, he revealed that Gadagau died during the attack by bandits along the highway and his body was recovered two days later.

“This is tragic and painful. We are in deep grief over this sad incident,” said Zailani who condoled with the lawmaker’s family and members of the Assembly over the incident.

“Our prayers at this time, go to his immediate family. Honourable Gadagau was a young and dynamic lawmaker, who had a passion for his constituency, state and Nigeria. We will miss his vibrant contributions.”

“Our hearts also go out to those kidnapped in the same operation, believing that they would be rescued by security operatives as soon as possible.”