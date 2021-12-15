Nollywood Actor Karibi Fubara Is Dead

A family member of Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara has announced his passing.

“He was a warrior, now he’s an angel in heaven,” said a social media post by His sister, Stella Fubara, a top official working with the government of Dubai, where the actor had been undergoing cancer treatment for the past year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella Ibiene Fubara (@kalanne_fubara)

The “God calling” actor had been diagnosed with cancer in 2020.

Karibi, who married popular Nollywood fashion entrepreneur, Yolanda Okereke in 2019, won many hearts in films such as the recent Smart Money Woman and God Calling.