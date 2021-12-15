Advertisement

Nollywood Actor Karibi Fubara Is Dead

Channels Television  
Updated December 15, 2021

A family member of Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara has announced his passing.

“He was a warrior, now he’s an angel in heaven,” said a social media post by His sister, Stella Fubara, a top official working with the government of Dubai, where the actor had been undergoing cancer treatment for the past year.

The “God calling” actor had been diagnosed with cancer in 2020.

Karibi, who married popular Nollywood fashion entrepreneur, Yolanda Okereke in 2019, won many hearts in films such as the recent Smart Money Woman and God Calling.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karibi Fubara (@chiefblack)



More on Entertainment

Ready To Rumba: Congolese Dance Added To UNESCO Heritage List

Miss Universe 2021: Nigeria’s Maristella Okpala Wins Best Costume

Miss India Wins Miss Universe Held In Israel Despite Boycott Calls

Tommy Hilfiger Talks Fashion Business With Wizkid

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV