NWFL: Rivers Angels Beat FC Robo To Record First League Win

Rivers Angels defeated FC Robo Queens 1-0 on Wednesday to record their first win in this season’s Nigeria Women’s Football League (NFWL).

FC Robo began the game on a good note with Opeyemi Ajakaye hitting the woodwork in the first ten minutes.

But it was Oghenebrume Ikekhua who scored from close range in the 15th minute of the encounter at the University of Port Harcourt Sports Complex to hand the Jewel of Rivers the lead.

As the Lagos-based outfit pressed for a leveller, Ndubuisi Esther almost doubled the lead for Rivers United. Her setpiece, however, hit the post in the 67th minute.

‘A Tough Fight’

Wednesday’s win means Rivers Angels, defending champions of the NWFL, are on four points from two games. Over the weekend, they were held to a barren draw by Delta Queens in Asaba, the capital of the oil-rich state.

Edwin Okon’s side will now travel to Warri where they face Royal Queens in their next NWFL match.

Before the encounter, the coach had said his girls were battle-ready for the tie, even though he conceded it would not be an easy game.

“I’m expecting a tough fight from Robo Queens tomorrow [Wednesday] because they have a very young side but notwithstanding, victory will be ours,” he said on Tuesday.

“This season will be quite an interesting one because of the opportunity to qualify for the continental showpiece next year so one cannot afford to slip at all.

“I’m looking forward to a good game come tomorrow and hope the odds will favour us.”

In other games played on Wednesday, Bayelsa Queens and Delta Queens shared the spoils in a south-south derby with goals from Grace Henry and Mercy Itimi.

Nasarawa Amazons, away from home, walloped Pelican Stars 3-0 just as Abia Angels and Royal Queens’ encounter ended in a goalless draw.

There was also another barren draw in Matchday 2 of the NWFL. This was the game between Edo Queens and Naija Ratels.

Osun Babes, however, lost one nil to Confluence Queens.