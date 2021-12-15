Police Arrest 18-Year-Old For Poisoning Her Guardian In Ogun

The police authorities have arrested an 18-year-old girl for allegedly poisoning her guardian in Ogun State.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this via a statement on Tuesday, identifying the suspect, Tope Fasanya, as a Senior Secondary School student.

Fasanya was arrested following a complaint by the victim who reported that she was served food by her maid and immediately after eating the food, she felt sharp stomach pain and became very uncomfortable.

“When the pain was becoming so severe, she called the maid to come and eat the remaining food but she refused. This made her suspect foul play on the part of the maid,” the police spokesman said.

“Upon the report, the victim was quickly taken to Owode Egba General Hospital, from where she was referred to Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, for proper medical treatment. The suspect was subsequently arrested.”

According to the police, the suspect initially denied poisoning her guardian and she was transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

She, however, made a confessional statement that she actually add rat poison substance to the victim’s food.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect has been living with the woman since when she was in primary three, and the woman was her class teacher then.

Oyeyemi stated, “following the death of her father, the victim volunteered to help the girl by taking her to live in her house and from there going to school on her bill. It was the victim that sponsored the suspect’s education up till her present class.

“When asked why she decided to kill her benefactor, the suspect who described the victim as a very caring person said that she only wanted to return to her mother and she can only do that if her guardian is no more.”

The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation is concluded.