Police Nab Three Suspected Cultists In Ogun

Three suspected cultists have been arrested at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The suspects were nabbed while trying to force their way into the venue of an event organised by the graduating students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic in the state capital.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this via a statement on Wednesday, identifying the suspected cultists as Abdul Jelili, Oluwatosin Olanrewaju, and Yussuf Odesanya.

“The security personnel first arrested Abdul Jelili with a locally made pistol loaded with a live cartridge, while trying to force his way into the venue,” the police spokesman said.

On how the other two suspects were apprehended, Oyeyemi noted that the Divisional Police Officer of Kemta division, Sunday Opebiyi, who was at the scene with his men, sighted the who were moving in a suspicious manner and he ordered that they should be searched as well.

On searching the bag with them, another locally made pistol and five live cartridges were recovered therein.

“On interrogation, the three suspects, who are not students of any institution were unable to give a satisfactory account of their mission in the place and how they come about the guns found with them,” he stated.

Preliminary investigation, however, revealed that they are part of the hoodlums disturbing the peace of Abeokuta in recent time. They were said to be connected with a series of armed robbery and cult-related cases in the town.

The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.