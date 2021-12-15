Advertisement

Real Madrid’s Modric, Marcelo Test Positive For COVID-19

Updated December 15, 2021
File photo: Real Madrid’s Brazilian defender Marcelo kneels on the field to celebrate his goal during the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and SD Eibar at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on June 14, 2020. PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP

 

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and defender Marcel have tested positive for Covid-19, the Spanish league leaders announced on Wednesday. 

“Real Madrid informs that our players Marcelo and Luka Modric have tested positive for Covid-19,” the club said in a statement.

Spanish media reported that tests on the rest of the team were all negative

Brazil’s Marcelo and Croatia’s Modric are isolating at home and will miss Madrid’s next game, at home to Cadiz on Sunday.

