Yuletide: NNPC Assures Nigerians Of Sufficient Petrol, Says No Need For Panic Buying
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has advised Nigerians not to engage in panic-buying of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol.
As the people prepare for the coming Christmas and New Year celebrations, the company assured them that it has enough petrol in reserve that will last the nation beyond the festive period.
The Group General Manager (Group Public Affairs Division) of the NNPC, Garba Muhammad, gave the assurance in a statement on Tuesday.
He thanked Nigerians for their continuous compliance with the company’s advisories not to engage in panic buying of petrol.
Muhammad revealed that NNPC’s stock rose from a reserve of 1.7 billion litres of petrol to over two billion litres within the last one month.
Rather than getting apprehensive over the availability of the product, he asked Nigerians to enjoy the spirit of the festive season.
The NNPC spokesman stated that the company would continue to work tirelessly to ensure sufficient supply of petrol to every part of the country.
Read the full statement below:
PRESS RELEASE
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd wishes to express its appreciation to Nigerians for always heeding its advisories not to engage in panic buying of petrol.
The NNPC is once again giving Nigerians strong assurance that we have product sufficiency that will last far beyond the festive period.
Indeed, our stock has risen from a reserve of 1.7 billion litres to over two billion litres within the last one month.
Thus, we once again urge Nigerians not to engage in panic buying but to fully enjoy the spirit of the festive season as we continue to work tirelessly to ensure sufficient supply of petrol to every part of the country.
Once again the NNPC extends sincere appreciations to all Nigerians for your understanding and support.
We wish you all happy celebrations.
Garba Deen Muhammad
Group General Manager,
Group Public Affairs Division,
NNPC.
Abuja.
14. 12. 2021