Banditry: Nigerians Must Unite To Fight Criminals Troubling The Nation – Masari

Katsina State Governor and Chairman, North West Governors’ Forum, Aminu Masari has called on Nigerians to unite and fight criminals troubling the nation.

The governor made the call in Sokoto on Thursday when he led a delegation including Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on a condolence visit to Sokoto over the recent bandits’ attack that claimed the lives of at least twenty-three travellers.

He said the bandits terrorising Nigerians are not aliens but human beings and as such Nigerians should rise and defend themselves against the marauding bandits.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Buhari Has Done His Best, Expecting More From Him Is Like Kicking A Dead Horse – Obasanjo

Governor Masari questioned the rationale for not allowing Nigerians to carry arms while the suspected criminals are everywhere bearing arms.

Also speaking, Governor Ganduje advised the Federal Government to deplore technology in reclaiming the nation’s forest and monitor the activities going on across the nation’s forest reserves.

In his response, Governor Aminu Tambuwal thanked the governors for their visit.

The Sokoto State governor advocated for the training and arming of youths of the affected communities to serve as special forces to complement the efforts of the conventional security forces.

According to him, this will help stem the tide of insecurity within the region.