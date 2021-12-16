Advertisement

Gbajabiamila Greets President Buhari At 79

File photo: President Muhammadu Buhari and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, meet at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on April 26, 2021.

 

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has rejoiced with President Muhammadu Buhari on his 79th birthday.

Gbajabiamila said the Nigerian leader has done great things for the country since he came to power in 2015, noting that such a man should be celebrated by all well-meaning Nigerians on his birthday.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker lauded President Buhari for putting Nigeria first before any other consideration.

He said at 79, President Buhari has achieved a lot both as an individual and as a leader with uncommon character and integrity.

Gbajabiamila said he believed the president would do a lot more for the country in the remaining period of his administration.

He noted with delight how the president keeps faith with the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Mr President, Nigeria and Nigerians are proud of you. The way you have been steering the ship of the Nigerian state has been commendable.

“I, therefore, join millions of our compatriots to wish you a happy birthday and more years in good health,” the Speaker said.



