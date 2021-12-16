Gov. Udom Splashes N100m On Title-Winning Akwa United

Governor Emmanuel Udom has promised a reward of N100m to Akwa United for their title-winning feat in the last Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The Akwa Ibom governor said this during a reception for the team at the Government House in Uyo on Thursday.

“I just want to say thank you for making the state proud. Becoming champions is a thing of joy to all Akwa Ibomites. Keep that winning flag flying and we will continue to support the team to succeed,” he said, in addition to giving a plot of land to each member of the team and a brand new 32 seater Coaster bus.

“You have gone to the top, you have to redouble your effort this new season to ensure you remain at the top, once again congratulations for winning the league title”.

Historic Feat

Aside from the governor, the Chairman of the club, Paul Bassey, was also on ground and appreciated the Akwa Ibom leader for his gesture.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to Governor on Sports, the club is determined to defend the trophy.

“A little over six years in the saddle, Akwa United established 24 years ago, won three major trophies in 2015, 2017 and the historic league trophy this year 2021,” he added.

“Your Excellency, thank you, your tireless and unrelenting funding of development potential in our youths have in the recent years brought about a total explosion of talents in all the broad fields of sports.

“The entire Akwa United family is determined to march out and defend the trophy we won last year this coming season”.

The governor’s gesture is coming about four months after Akwa United won their first league title. They had 71 points from 38 matches.