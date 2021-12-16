Three Judges Barred From Promotion For Granting Conflict Orders

Three Judges of Courts who granted conflicting ex parte orders have been barred from promotion to higher bench for a period ranging from two to five years whenever they are due.

The National Judicial Council took the decision following its two days meeting held on December 14 and 15 in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In a statement issued on Thursday, NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, said even though there was no written petition, allegations of corruption or impropriety against the subject judges, the Council nevertheless, initiated investigation.

The move, he said, is in pursuant to the NJC’s inherent disciplinary powers under the Constitution to unravel the circumstances that led to the spate of Exparte Orders granted by these Courts of coordinate jurisdiction over matters bearing same parties and subject matter.

The National Judicial Council rose from its two days meeting held on 14 and 15 December 2021, with a resolution to bar the three Judges of Courts of concurrent jurisdiction who granted conflicting Exparte Orders in matters with the same parties and subject matter from promotion to higher Bench for a period ranging from two to five years whenever they are due.

“Even though there was no written petition, allegations of corruption or impropriety against the subject judges, Council nevertheless, initiated an investigation pursuant to its inherent disciplinary powers under the Constitution to unravel the circumstances that led to the spate of Exparte Orders granted by these Courts of coordinate jurisdiction over matters bearing same parties and subject matter,” the statement read.

NJC Deputy Chairman of Council, Hon. Justice Mary Peter-Odili, who chaired the meeting agreed with the recommendations of the Investigation Committee set up in September 2021.

During the meeting, Hon. Justice Okogbule Gbasam of the High Court of Rivers State was barred from elevation to higher Bench for two years whenever he is due.

Hon. Justice Nusirat I. Umar of the High Court of Kebbi State be barred from elevation to higher Bench for two years whenever due.