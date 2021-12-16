Orji Kalu Urges APC To Postpone Convention, Calls for Simultaneous Presidential Primaries

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged the National Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Mai Mala Buni, and members of the planning committee to consider postponing the earlier scheduled plan of holding a National convention in February 2022.

In a letter addressed to the national chairman, Senator Kalu, warned that holding the convention in February without sorting out the minor disagreements that arose during the congress would lead to an implosion.

He noted that some states are embroiled in crisis with multiple factions and it is important to put into consideration the consequences of these factions during and after elections.

Senator Kalu further stated that it would be devastating to continue with the convention without settling the differences in various states and, sort out the issues of zoning which cannot be addressed in two months.

He said it is important to first postpone the convention with all peace and reconciliation machinery fully put in place.

Senator Kalu also proposed that a simultaneous event of having the presidential primary and election of National Working Committee (NWC) members on the same day and venue to avoid rancour and litigations.