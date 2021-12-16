‘Tinubu Didn’t Build My Lekki House,’ Ayo Adebanjo Denies Akande’s Allegation

The acting leader of Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo has denied the allegation that his house in Lekki was built for him by Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a statement by Adebanjo, the former governor of Osun, Bisi Akande in his recently released autobiography, ‘My Participations’ claimed that he brought pressure on Tinubu to build a house for him in Lekki.

But reacting to the claim in a statement on Thursday, Adebanjo said he expected Tinubu to have refuted the “malicious falsehood about me emanating from his Man Friday” since he was at the book launch.

Adebanjo said he built the Lekki house with his resources and loan from GTBank and sale of undeveloped landed property.

“I owe a duty to myself and to put the record straight for posterity about the big lie that Bola Tinubu built my house in Lekki for me. I, therefore, deny the LIE propagated by Akande, I wish to state categorically that my house at Lekki was built with my resources through the sale of 3 developed properties, a loan from GTBank, and the sale of undeveloped landed property given me by my late leader Chief Obafemi Awolowo of blessed memory,” the Afenifere leader said.

He also asked the EFCC to verify the facts stated in the press statement with his clarification.

See the full statement with the clarification below…