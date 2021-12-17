Confederation Cup: Enyimba Write CAF, Want Rescheduling Of Al Ittihad Game

Enyimba have written to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over the first leg of their Confederation Cup tie with Al Ittihad and want the fixture moved.

CAF had earlier scheduled the game for this weekend but Enyimba said they got the information late.

“In the spirit of sportsmanship and for the integrity of the competition, the club has elected to accept the decision,” the club said in a statement on Friday.

“However, considering the brevity of time to the fixture, coupled with the current travelling challenges across the continent, it is absolutely impossible for us to arrange a trip to Libya within 48 hours.

“Consequently, we have written to CAF requesting a rescheduling of the date of the fixture to December 31 to enable us sort out our visas, flight bookings, hotel reservations, and other logistics.”

READ ALSO: [CAFCC] Enyimba Defeat Al-Ittihad As Kalu Promises N1m Reward To Team

The club said they have also written to the Libyan team, based on CAF’s counsel, to inform them about their request and hope “to get their cooperation in reaching an agreement for the new date for the fixture.”

Friday’s statement from Enyimba has further added to the controversies that have greeted the team’s game with Al-Ittihad.

Two weeks ago, The Peoples Elephants had beaten their foes in the second leg of the match. The win in Aba was a sequel to the postponement of the first leg of the game following controversies over COVID-19 protocols. Enyimba were barred from entering Tunisia, Al-Ittihad’s adopted home ground.