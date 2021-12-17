NLC Calls For Reversal Of Power Sector Privatisation

The Nigeria Labour Congress on Friday called for an immediate reversal of the privatisation of the power sector, insisting that its original purpose has been defeated.

NLC President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba made the call at the union’s National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja.

“We have said that the privatisation of the power sector has failed, and clearly before the privatisation, a lot of promises had been made, that power is going to be affordable, that it is going to be stable, and that there will be no challenge,” he said.

READ ALSO: Bandits Scamper For Safety As Military Raid Criminal Enclave In Sokoto

“But all of us are aware that five years down the line, nothing has improved, and we have demanded that the privatisation of the power sector should absolutely be reversed because it has not actually provided any headway into addressing the challenge that was very evident before the privatisation process.

The NLC also decried the delay in signing the electoral amendment bill into law and said it would not hesitate to resort to protests over the increase in the price of petrol come 2022.