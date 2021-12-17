NPFL: Newly-Promoted Remo Stars Beat MFM FC In League Opener

Newly-promoted Remo Stars beat MFM FC 2-0 in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2021`/2022 season opener on Friday.

Remo Stars dominated much of the proceedings in the first half of the encounter and came close to taking the lead in the 13th minute. But Ifeanyi Ojukwu’s effort was not enough.

The game ended goalless after 45 minutes. When the match resumed, it took Akanni Qudus 10 minutes to connect beautifully to Ifeanyi Ojukwu’s pass for the opening goal.

Oyedele Adebayo almost levelled things for the Olukoya Boys but his effort was denied by Kayode Bankole.

READ ALSO: Gov. Udom Splashes N100m On Title-Winning Akwa United

The match was almost headed for a 1-0 victory for Remo Stars but Andy Okpe doubled the lead for the Sky Blues three minutes into added time with an easy tap-in.

Before the clash, both sides have met four times in Nigeria’s elite league. MFM won thrice while the other game ended in a draw.

Asides from Friday’s tie, nine other fixtures will be played later this weekend – Sunday by 4 pm.

Akwa United face Kano Pillars; Lobi Stars battle Rivers United while Finidi George’s Enyimba host Abia Warriors in the Abia derby.

Other games will see Heartland welcome Nasarawa United; Sunshine Stars play Wikki Tourists and Katsina United vs Rangers.

NPFL Matchday 1 Fixtures

Below is the full list of matches for the opening games in the 2021/2022 season:

Akwa United vs Kano Pillars

Lobi Stars vs Rivers United

Enyimba vs Abia Warriors

Heartland vs Nasarawa United

Sunshine Stars vs Wikki Tourists