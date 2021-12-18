Customs Intercept Container Suspected To Be Laden With Guns In Lagos

A suspected container laden with arms has been intercepted by the Tin Can Island Area Command of the Nigerian Customs Service.

The suspected cargo was discovered in one of the terminals under the command during a routine examination

The Public Relations Officer of the Tin Can Island Area Command, Uche Ejesieme, confirmed the arrest.

“The interception was made during routine examination on Friday,” he said.

READ ALSO: Gombe Governor Signs N154.9bn 2022 Budget Into Law

“Following this development, the command intimated the terminal operators and requested that the suspected container be transferred to our enforcement unit for 100% examination.”

He noted that further information on facts and figures are still sketchy, adding that comprehensive information would be made available after the 100% examination after which the command will make an official pronouncement.

The latest seizure is coming days after the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, asked police commanders and officers to brace up to the anticipated internal security challenges that the year 2022 will present.

IGP Baba had explained that 2022 would be very challenging because it precedes the 2023 general elections and the Force would be confronted with the management of threats associated with an active political space.