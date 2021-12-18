Osinbajo, Lawan Attend Buhari’s Son Turbaning In Katsina

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari on Saturday graced the turbaning ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf.

The Daura Emirate Council had turbaned Yusuf as the Talban Daura in Katsina.

Other notable personalities in attendance were the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje; Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and several other members of the National Assembly, such as Senator Kabiru Gaya and Member of the House of Representatives, Hafiz Ibrahim.

In his remarks, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Dr. Umar Farouk Umar, extolled President Buhari for his leadership qualities, saying that power belongs to God and He gives it to whoever He pleases.

He added also that Daura has been transformed under the leadership of the President, lauding him for the developmental strides witnessed so far.

Umar noted that Daura Emirate Council decided to honour Mr. President and his family with the traditional title being conferred on Yusuf Muhammadu, especially since the President won’t be able to take any other title considering his current position as Nigeria’s leader.

The emir equally commended both the state and federal governments, adding that the Katsina State Government has been working hard to end the difficulties of the masses.

He commended Osinbajo for gracing the occasion, describing the Vice President as an honest man.

“The Vice President is a nobleman who keeps his promises and a trustworthy person who has so much patience and knows what to do at any given time. He is a very good man; he is my favorite person. He is a very nice and honest man,” he was quoted as saying via a statement issued by Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande.