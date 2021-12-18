Sylvester Oromoni: Police Release Body To Family After Fresh Autopsy

The Lagos State Police Command has released the remains of the late student of Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni, for burial.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the release followed the conclusion of an autopsy on the corpse to ascertain the cause and nature of death.

Sylvester’s body was moved to Lagos on Monday from Delta state for the Autopsy at a public facility in the nation’s commercial hub.

The autopsy was carried out in the presence of five parties: the victim’s parents, parents of the alleged students, the school’s representatives, the police investigators while representatives from the Ministry of Health stood in for the Lagos State government.

On Wednesday, the body was escorted back to Delta State where he will be laid to rest.

The Lagos State Government is keenly interested in the outcome of the investigation to unravel the mystery behind the course of death of the young schoolboy

But the result of the autopsy is yet to be released while the police investigation continues.

Sylvester was said to have died from the injuries sustained during an assault by five of his colleagues who wanted to initiate him into cultism.

As part of the means to get the deserved justice for the 12-year-old boy, the Oromoni family had demanded a coroner inquest into the student’s death.

This is even as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said that some students have been arrested for the alleged assault.